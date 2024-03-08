Pedestrian killed in Highway 33 collision identified as 50-year-old man

A 50-year-old man was struck and killed while walking on Highway 33 near McCracken Road on Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Byron Gonzalez was killed at about 5 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found a pickup with damage and Gonzalez lying in the southbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gonzalez’s place of residence was not verified.

CHP’s initial findings show that a Nissan pickup driven by a Stockton resident struck Gonzalez as it was traveling south on Highway 33. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation was still trying to determine the specific location of the pedestrian prior to the collision as of Friday morning. No arrests were made in connection with the collision.

In 2021 and 2022, there were 62 pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions on state highways in Stanislaus County, nine of which were fatal, according to data from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Severe injuries as a result of these collisions accounted for over 29% of the total.