A pedestrian was killed on Highway 101 in Oxnard Friday night after getting hit by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. on the northbound side, south of Vineyard Avenue. A man tried to get across all freeway lanes, from the center divider to the east shoulder, CHP officials said in a news release.

A 19-year-old Ventura man driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck in one of the right lanes initially struck the pedestrian.

In all, seven or more vehicles may have hit the man, authorities said. None of the drivers, including the Tundra driver, were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the agency's initial investigation found. All stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests were made.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He hadn't been identified and his age and city of residence weren't provided as of Saturday morning.

CHP investigators don't yet know whether the pedestrian was under the influence of any substances. They also don't know why he was in traffic lanes, the agency said.

It was the second pedestrian death on Highway 101 this week. On Monday night, a man was killed in a hit-and-run by a semitrailer on southbound lanes in the Seacliff area. That incident was deemed a suicide.

The investigation into Friday night's fatality is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to call the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Oxnard