Pedestrian killed in Friday night hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department released a statement saying a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue near Indiana Avenue when they struck a pedestrian just before 9:30 p.m.

KCPD said the truck fled the scene with a witness following them to another location but returned to the crash later.

Reports from police said there is evidence another car may have struck the pedestrian and that they also fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, KCPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX4 will update this story with the latest details and information as they come in.

