Pedestrian killed in Dillon, hit by 3 vehicles

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving three pickup trucks and a pedestrian.

It happened Wednesday night at 11:35 pm, on US-301 near Coates Street, just outside the city of Dillon.

Troopers say the three vehicles were traveling northbound on US-301 when they struck the victim in the road. The pedestrian died. The drivers were uninjured.

No other information is available at this time, and Highway Patrol is investigating.

