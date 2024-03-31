Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near New Castle Thursday is identified by police
A 56-year-old woman killed after being hit by a car near New Castle Thursday evening has been identified by Delaware State Police as Lynn Wilson.
Wilson was one of two pedestrians walking across New Castle Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Thursday from a services station located at 3006 New Castle Avenue.
For unknown reason, police said Wilson stopped on the roadway and in the path of a 2012 Nissan Altima. As a result, the Nissan struck Wilson.
Wilson, of the New Castle area, was taken to an area hospital, where police said she died.
The Nissan driver, a 56-year-old Wilmington man, was not injured.
Police continue investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact investigators at (302) 365-8483.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police ID woman killed after stopping in path of car near New Castle