Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near New Castle Thursday is identified by police

A 56-year-old woman killed after being hit by a car near New Castle Thursday evening has been identified by Delaware State Police as Lynn Wilson.

Wilson was one of two pedestrians walking across New Castle Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Thursday from a services station located at 3006 New Castle Avenue.

For unknown reason, police said Wilson stopped on the roadway and in the path of a 2012 Nissan Altima. As a result, the Nissan struck Wilson.

Wilson, of the New Castle area, was taken to an area hospital, where police said she died.

The Nissan driver, a 56-year-old Wilmington man, was not injured.

Police continue investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact investigators at (302) 365-8483.

