Pedestrian killed along Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach are investigating a crash that left a man dead Friday night.
Police in West Palm Beach are investigating a crash that left a man dead Friday night.
GMC reportedly kills the entry-level 2025 Hummer EV2 trim that was meant to debut this spring with a $79,995 base price.
"The Grand Tour" as we know it is coming to an end, but a studio recently won the rights to reboot the show with new hosts.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
UConn is the favorite, but Zach Edey could be the great equalizer ... if Donovan Clingan doesn't shut him down.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
Snap this storage solution up while it's almost 60% off.
It was a star-studded episode for Wiig's fifth time as 'SNL' host.
The sleek silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric will take you from workouts to errands to the office.
It's infused with green tea for a restful night's sleep, and nearly 110,000 shoppers are smitten.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
Everything to know about the Ramapo Fault system which runs from Pennsylvania to southeastern New York.