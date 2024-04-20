Pedestrian on ISB struck and killed by tractor-trailer shortly after midnight

A semi-truck pulling a trailer struck and killed a pedestrian walking on West International Speedway Boulevard at 12:02 a.m. early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 71-year-old man from Daytona Beach who was not walking in a marked crosswalk was killed in the accident.

The truck, driven by a 53-year-old man from Jacksonville, was headed east approaching Grande Champion Boulevard in the outside lane. The pedestrian was walking in a southerly direction and entered the eastbound lanes of ISB and "entered the path of the truck," according to the report.

The truck driver remained on the scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

