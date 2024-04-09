Pedestrian injured, multiple occupied vehicles struck after man flees Hagerstown Police

A Hagerstown man accused of fleeing a hit-and-run — nearly hitting police officers and striking multiple vehicles, including one that hit a pedestrian — ended up being tackled by a witness when he fled the utility truck he was driving on Sunday, according to court records.

Among the charges James Kenneth Leaman Jr., 44, of Hagerstown, is facing are three felony first-degree assault charges for tapping one Hagerstown Police officer and nearly hitting all three officers with the pickup as he fled a parking lot along North Burhans Boulevard, according to documents filed in Washington County District Court. Leaman also faces numerous traffic charges, including negligent and reckless driving.

The pedestrian, Shane Green, had "severe injuries," according to charging documents.

The utility truck Leaman was driving struck a parked vehicle along North Prospect Street, at West North Avenue, causing the struck vehicle to push another parked car into the pedestrian, according to court documents and an email from Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police.

That pedestrian, Fetchu wrote, had been working on his vehicle. He ended up pinned between vehicles.

Green's injuries were not considered life threatening at the time he was taken to Meritus Medical Center, Fetchu wrote.

Assistant State's Attorney Holland Burch told District Court Judge Mark D. Thomas, during Leaman's bond hearing Monday afternoon, that the victim's legs were "shattered."

Meritus Medical Center did not have a patient by the name of Shane Green late Monday morning, according to an email from a hospital spokesperson.

It was not immediately known if Green had been transferred to another hospital.

Burch said at least one civilian tried to push one of the vehicles away from Green.

Thomas ordered Leaman held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Fetchu wrote in an email Monday that officers did not chase the suspect.

Hagerstown Police, generally, do not pursue a suspect for traffic violations and won't chase a suspect going the wrong way on a one-way street, Fetchu wrote.

The pickup went the wrong way up North Prospect Street after Leaman fled police from the Byers Stop 'n Go parking lot off North Burhans Boulevard, according to Fetchu and court documents.

It is on North Prospect Street where the pickup crashed into three parked vehicles, including one that then struck Green, according to charging documents.

Two witnesses attempted to stop hit-and-run driver

Hagerstown Police responded to a shopping center parking lot at 172 N. Burhans Blvd. around 4:35 p.m. Sunday for a reported hit and run, according to charging documents.

Dwight Glenn, 54, told police he followed the Ford utility truck, which struck his Chevrolet Impala, to that parking lot and confronted Leaman about hitting his car. He refused to let Leaman leave, court documents state. When police arrived they found both vehicles, Glenn and Leaman, who was lying on the ground.

Leaman told a police officer it was a work truck and the officer asked him to call his boss to see if he could get a picture of the insurance, charging documents state. The officer saw Leaman get in the truck and close the door, thinking Leaman was going to call his boss.

But Leaman started the truck.

Officer John Addington approached the driver's side, opened the door and told Leaman to get out and turn the engine off.

The truck backed up, "lightly tapping" Addington and nearly hitting another officer with the open door, charging documents state. Then the truck moved forward and started accelerating, nearly hitting Addington, the other officer and a third officer.

All three officers had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being hit by the truck, according to charging documents.

The truck went east "at a high rate of speed" onto West Church Street, hitting a Toyota 4Runner stopped at a red light, charging documents state. Then the Ford utility truck continued east and hit a Ford Explorer that also was stopped at a red light. Charging documents note the Toyota motorist drove onto the curb to try to avoid being hit.

Then the utility truck went north, the wrong way, up North Prospect Street and hit another occupied vehicle.

The officers did not turn the wrong way up Prospect, instead going east on Church and north on Jonathan Street — a street that runs parallel to that section of Prospect. A sergeant "terminated the pursuit and all Officers shut off their emergency lights and discontinued the pursuit," charging documents state.

Fetchu said the officers initially followed the truck, but there was no high-speed police pursuit and they stopped directly following him when the truck went the wrong way up Prospect. It was probably a matter of seconds from Leaman fleeing the lot to a supervisor telling officers via the radio not to chase Leaman, she said.

Police went to the intersection of West North Avenue and North Prospect and saw the truck had crashed into multiple parked vehicles and the pedestrian had been injured.

The driver fled the utility truck, running south on North Prospect, witnesses told police.

Another man, later identified as Zachary Sturgill, 25, chased Leaman south with Addington driving up to a parking lot and then joining the foot pursuit, charging documents state. Leaman and Sturgill ran behind a warehouse in the 300 block of North Prospect Street, with Addington finding Leaman on the ground with Sturgill on top of him.

Sturgill, according to court documents, told police he heard a loud crash outside, went out to see the utilty truck had crashed into parked vehicles with a bystander on the ground injured. Sturgill gold police he went to the "accident" because the utility truck driver was trying to back up and he told Leaman he wasn't going anywhere. When Leaman ran, Sturgill chased him and tackled him until officers arrived, Sturgill told police.

