Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured in early morning accident in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing El Cajon Blvd early Sunday morning.

San Diego Police responded to calls for a pedestrian hit in the 7000 block of El Cajon Blvd in the Rolando neighborhood at 4:29 a.m. Sunday.

According to the police report, a 26-year-old man was crossing El Cajon Blvd mid block when he was was hit by a Nissan Altima being driven by a 20-year-old woman.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital for a fractured pelvis.

San Diego Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and traffic units will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

