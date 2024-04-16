Pedestrian hit, thrown into oncoming lanes of I-70 in KC hit-and-run crash

Police arrested a driver near Kansas City International Airport after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 70 on Kansas City’s East Side, a police spokesperson said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Sterling Avenue in Kansas City.

According to the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was on the westbound lanes of I-70 when a driver in a vehicle struck him. The force of the crash threw the pedestrian into the eastbound lanes of I-70.

The driver failed to stop and continued west on I-70. Gonzalez said police located a vehicle of interest near Interstate 29 and Northwest Cookingham Drive, which is near KCI. Police arrested the driver.