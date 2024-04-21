Pedestrian hit by SUV on Tudor Road near Seward Highway

Apr. 21—A pedestrian was hit by the driver of an SUV early Saturday in the area of Tudor Road and Seward Highway, police said.

The man was standing on the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a grey GMC Yukon traveling westbound on Tudor Road, Anchorage Police Department said in an online statement. Police said they and other responders arrived at the scene around 12:15 a.m. Anchorage Fire Department medics transported the man to a hospital in a serious condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges were filed, police said.