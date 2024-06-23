Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Fayette County

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Fayette County on Saturday.

According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, the crash happened on southbound US 119 in Bullskin Township early Saturday morning.

Police say Dorian Mills, 37, of Uniontown, was hit by a vehicle while walking in the lane of travel. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Man dead after shooting in Wilkinsburg 3 Alabama fathers die after being caught in Gulf rip current VIDEO: Local community raising money for police in honor of business owner killed in Lower Burrell DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts