Pedestrian hit and killed by train in South Carolina, Richland County deputies say

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened in Irmo, the sheriff’s department told The State.

Members of both the sheriff’s department and the Irmo Police Department responded to the scene that involved an CSX train. The train did not derail in the collision, according to the sheriff’s department.

The train stopped, and was blocking the railroad crossings at North Royal Tower Drive and Thames Valley Road, police said. That’s near Exits 101 and 102 on Interstate 26.

There was no word on when the tracks would be cleared and traffic in the area would return to normal.

Information about the exact location of the collision was not available. Neither police nor CSX immediately responded to questions about the incident.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

