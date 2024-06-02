Pedestrian hit, killed by train in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian is dead following a collision involving a train near East Nashville’s Inglewood area Saturday night, according to authorities.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the crash was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 from the railroad crossing by the intersection of McGavock Pike and Bronte Avenue.

Metro police: 1 dead, 2 injured following crash on I-65N

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed to News 2 that a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a CSX train, but there is no word on the pedestrian’s identity at this time.

As of this writing, multiple railroad crossings are blocked by the train involved in the incident, with officials saying the scene is not expected to be cleared until morning.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

No additional details have been released about the investigation into this deadly incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.