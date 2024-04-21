Pedestrian hit, killed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that a man was hit and killed on Saturday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., PGPD officers were called to the 9400 block of Annapolis Rd. for a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Police said that they found the man in the roadway. He died there.

Deadly collision involving Ride On bus, man in Silver Spring

The driver of the car stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police were still working to determine what caused the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PGPD online or via the P3 Tips app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.