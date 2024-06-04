Pedestrian hit, killed in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said one person died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Man seriously injured in shooting in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed in the Enterprise Road and Chantilly Lane area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department was investigating what happened.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.