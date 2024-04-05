A pedestrian was hit and killed near Columbia, SC Highway Patrol says

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car earlier this week, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday around 8:40 a.m., a unknown car hit the pedestrian on Middle Street while driving north two miles from Columbia, Master Trooper William Bennett said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the deceased.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to the investigate the incident.

In 2024, there have been at least 210 traffic fatalities so far, 36 of which have involved pedestrians, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.