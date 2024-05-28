Pedestrian hit, killed in early morning crash in West Baton Rouge

ERWINVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday morning in West Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police say that around 3 a.m., troopers were responding to a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 3091, north of LA 620 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

During the investigation, troopers learned that a 2006 GMC Sierra truck was headed north on LA 3091 in the right lane while 55-year-old Adrian Hammond, of Gretna, was walking on the right side of the roadway in an unknown direction before being struck by the truck.

Hammond was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Toxicology samples were taken for both Hammond and the driver.

State police urge pedestrians and drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and instruct pedestrians to wear light-colored or reflective clothing while walking in dark areas.

This is an ongoing investigation.

