Pedestrian hit, killed after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning near Meridianville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Willard A. Mann, of Hazel Green, was hit by a white Ford Taurus. Mann was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA says that the white Ford Taurus left the scene. The crash happened on U.S. 231 near Patterson Lane, nearly five miles north of Huntsville around 2:20 am.

According to troopers, the driver of the Ford Taurus is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on the white Ford Taurus and/or driver should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.

The incident remains under investigation by ALEA.

