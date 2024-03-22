Pedestrian hit, killed along Summerlin Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash after police said they were found in a travel lane along Summerlin Parkway.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 16, at approximately 12:17 a.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a crash at the location of Summerlin Parkway eastbound, approaching the Rampart Boulevard eastbound off-ramp.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a pedestrian was traveling eastbound on Summerlin Parkway in the travel lane, west of the Rampart Boulevard eastbound off-ramp when the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene. The identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office following next of kin notification.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol – Southern Command M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team). This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 14th fatal crash resulting in 14 fatalities for 2024.

