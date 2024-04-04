Pedestrian hit downtown by vehicle Wednesday night

LANCASTER − A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday downtown around 8:40 p.m.

The city fire department said a 46-year-old male was hit at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Wheeling Street. Medics then transported him to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in critical condition.

Police lights by night

The fire department had no further details yet, including his name.

The man could not be airlifted to Columbus because the air ambulance could not fly due to weather conditions.

The Eagle-Gazette will update this story as more details become available.

