Pedestrian hit by car near Hollywood Casino

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was hit by a car near Hollywood Casino on Columbus’ west side Sunday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 200 block of Georgesville Road outside the casino property at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Northbound Georgesville Road is closed near the casino as deputies investigate the accident.

There is no further information available at this time.

