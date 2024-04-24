Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in east Arlington, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening while trying to cross a road in east Arlington, police said.

Officers responded to the crash in the 3100 block of East Pioneer Parkway shortly before 6:30 p.m. They found a man lying in the roadway, Arlington police said in a news release Wednesday. According to witnesses, the man darted in front of a Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling westbound.

The pedestrian didn’t attempt to cross at a designated crosswalk, police said, and he wasn’t carrying any identification. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Ram’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. She’s not facing any criminal charges, according to the release.

Police said they are investigating the accident. They don’t believe speed was a factor in the collision but haven’t ruled out the possibility that the pedestrian was intoxicated.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending his identification and notification of next of kin.

“The Arlington Police Department reminds the public that pedestrians should always use designated crosswalks and traffic lights when attempting to cross roadways,” officials said in the release.