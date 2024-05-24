Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phelan

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phelan on Thursday night, officials said.

The collision was first reported just before 10:40 p.m. at Johnson and Coyote roads, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The involved vehicle remained at the scene, logs show.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

The intersection of Johnson and Coyote roads in Phelan, pictured in a Google Street View image.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

