Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Anchorage parking lot

Mar. 7—A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in a South Anchorage parking lot, police said.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a call about a collision involving a pedestrian in a business parking lot near Old Seward Highway and 88th Avenue, south of Dimond Boulevard, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was killed. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, the statement said.

There were no road closures associated with the collision.

Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad confirmed Wednesday in an email that no charges had yet been filed. In response to other questions about the collision, Oistad said the investigation was "in its infancy" and that she didn't expect additional details to be released until Thursday.

It was the second pedestrian fatality in Anchorage this week. A 29-year-old man faces charges including manslaughter for what police say was a hit-and-run that killed another man early Sunday.