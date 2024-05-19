Pedestrian fatally struck by NYPD vehicle on Van Wyck Expressway: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An NYPD highway patrol vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

A 23-year-old man was attempting to cross west on the Van Wyck Expressway near Liberty Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when a patrol cruiser responding to a different incident hit him, according to the NYPD.

The patrol car had its sirens and lights on when it struck the man, according to police. There was one officer inside the car, police said.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

