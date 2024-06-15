Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-90 in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unidentified pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles Friday night on I-90 in Hamburg, New York State Police announced.

Troopers said a Lexus was traveling eastbound on I-90 around 9:40 p.m. when it struck something in the roadway. After the operator pulled over and called 911, it was later determined the vehicle struck an unknown male.

The victim was struck by “numerous” other vehicles and tractor-trailers, according to police. The male’s remains were transported to ECMC for an autopsy and possible identification.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The incident caused all lanes of I-90 East between Exit 57 (Route 75) and Exit 56 (Route 179) to close for just under five hours, according to NITTEC. The roadway reopened close to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

