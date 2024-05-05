Pedestrian fatally struck on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman crossing a highway in Copiague was fatally struck by a car Saturday night, police said.

The woman was crossing Sunrise Highway between New Highway and Court Street around 9:15 p.m. when a car slammed into her, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, Patrick Cooke, 62, of Islip was not injured, but his car was impounded for a safety check, according to police. No arrests had been made Sunday.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

