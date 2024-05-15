Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Bradenton Police department said the person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Street West. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

Officials are expected to release more information on Wednesday morning.

