Pedestrian fatality exposes need for innovative safety measures to protect students

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians near the Florida State University (FSU) campus and the need for collaboration between FSU and the city of Tallahassee to prevent further accidents.

Elizabeth "Ellie" Sims, a 20-year-old sophomore at FSU, was struck and killed this week by a driver who left the scene at Lorene and Pensacola streets.

The entrance to the College Town district can be seen from the balcony of a unit in the Freight Yard, a new housing development in the All Saints neighborhood Thursday, April 22, 2019.

The areas surrounding FSU, particularly College Town, are experiencing rapid growth with the construction of high-density buildings. As the city continues to evolve, it is crucial that the streets adapt to accommodate the changing needs of the community. Currently, FSU students are faced with limited parking options, forcing them to rely on walking or biking, but their safety is compromised due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

One specific area of concern is Jefferson Street, which runs adjacent to FSU's campus. Despite having a bike symbol, there are no physical barriers or protection for pedestrians or cyclists, putting their safety at risk. Additionally, the limited number of crosswalks between Copeland Street and Woodward Avenue poses a significant hazard. To improve safety on Jefferson Street, implementing traffic calming infrastructure, such as curbs and traffic medians similar to those on Gaines Street, would encourage drivers to slow down and provide a dedicated space for pedestrians when crossing the road.

Another area that requires attention is West Pensacola and St. Augustine streets, both of which have similar issues. These two-lane, one-way streets are surrounded by high-density buildings, and the absence of proper sidewalks and wide roads encourages speeding. Furthermore, blind corners make these streets even more dangerous for pedestrians. To address these concerns, implementing traffic calming measures, such as traffic medians narrower roads, and raised pedestrian crossings would not only slow down drivers but also create separated walking and biking paths.

It is important to note that many students cross these streets daily, traveling between FSU and College Town. As the population density continues to increase, it becomes imperative to prioritize the well-being of those the environment is built for. College students heavily rely on walking, and their safety should be a top priority for both FSU and the city of Tallahassee.

Flowers and tea light candles are placed at the base of a crosswalk sign at the intersection of Pensacola Street and Lorene Street after a Florida State University student was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday night, April 29, 2024.

In conclusion, I urge FSU and the city of Tallahassee to collaborate and take swift action to improve the safety conditions for pedestrians near FSU. By implementing traffic calming measures, creating dedicated spaces for pedestrians, and enhancing the overall infrastructure, we can ensure a safe and thriving environment for everyone.

James Myrtetus

James Myrtetus is a senior at Florida State University majoring in an interdisciplinary social science concentration in urban planning and sociology.

