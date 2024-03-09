Pedestrian and a dog killed from hit-and-run in Merced. Have you seen the vehicle?

Merced Police officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a man and a dog Friday night in Merced.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and V Street when the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and his dog in the roadway, according to a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jake Fister. The small dog also was struck and killed.

The victim was not identified, according to Fister.

The suspect, who fled the scene south on V Street, is believed to have been driving a white, early 2000’s Chevy Suburban. The large SUV would now have front-end damage, according to Fister.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect or vehicle to please contact Merced Police at 209-385-6912.