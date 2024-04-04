Pedestrian dies after she is hit by truck in Arlington grocery parking lot, police say

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a grocery store, Arlington police said in a news release Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot of a Kroger store at 2350 Southeast Green Oaks Blvd.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling south in the parking lot toward the front entrance of the store, came to a stop, and then turned to go eastbound, the release states. As the driver was turning, the truck hit a 62-year-old woman, who had just left the Kroger and was walking in the parking lot, according to the release.

The driver immediately stopped and provided aid, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Linda Kay Brown.

The driver is not facing any criminal charges in the incident. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

