Pedestrian dies after crash on Preston Highway, driver being questioned

A woman is dead after being struck on Preston Highway early Tuesday morning and one person is being questioned after driving away from the scene, Louisville Metro Police said.

LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the intersection of Preston Highway and Durrett Lane, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

According to the preliminary investigation and witnesses, a woman was riding her bicycle northbound on Preston Highway when she was struck by a black pickup truck driving in the same direction, Ellis said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man continued driving and did not help the woman, but reportedly called MetroSafe some time later saying he was involved in a crash on Preston Highway.

The driver is now being questioned and charges will be forthcoming, Ellis said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 1 dead after crash Preston Highway Tuesday morning