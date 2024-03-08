Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV on Seward Highway

Mar. 8—A man crossing the Seward Highway late Thursday was struck by an SUV and died, Anchorage police said Friday.

The man was crossing the northbound lanes of the highway near Dowling Road around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by a Kia Sorento, police said.

Anchorage Fire Department medics responded and attempted lifesaving measures but the man died at the scene, police said. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, they said.

Charges had not been filed as of Friday morning, according to police.

It was the third pedestrian death in the past week in Anchorage.

On Wednesday, a woman lying down in the South Anchorage Walmart parking lot was struck and killed by a minivan, police said. Police on Friday morning identified her as 52-year-old Mary Rickteroff-Andrew.

Brian Pederson, 30, died early Sunday morning on the Old Seward Highway when he was hit by a Ford Explorer that left the area without stopping, police said. The driver, 29-year-old Marsean Hadley, was later charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence after police tracked him to his home using a license plate found near Pederson's body, according to criminal charges filed in the case.