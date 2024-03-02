Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Atascadero

A pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision Friday night in Atascadero.

The man was struck by a vehicle at 8:30 p.m. on El Camino Real near the intersection with San Gabriel Road, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Fire and police units were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the man had succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

El Camino Real was closed for two hours while police investigated and photographed the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the Department will be working diligently to gather and review evidence, interview witnesses, and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision,” the agency said.

Police did determine that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.