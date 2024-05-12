Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Goshen Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Goshen Township early Sunday.

Jacqueline Rogers, 41, of Loveland was walking on Ohio 28 when she was hit, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 1:53 a.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound when it struck Rogers, who was walking in the roadway at milepost 10, the release stated.

Rogers was taken to Bethesda North Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The highway patrol continues investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Loveland woman dies after pedestrian crash on Ohio 28