A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Myrtle Beach, SC area. What we know so far

A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Little River, according to Master Trooper William Bennett.

An SUV was driving north along U.S. 17 near the intersection of S.C. 179 when a pedestrian was walking east Tuesday night. The car hit the pedestrian, which resulted in the pedestrian’s death. The driver of the vehicle does not have any injuries.

The Horry County Coroner has not released information on the deceased.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to crash at 11:27 p.m., according to its Facebook. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.