Pedestrian dead after semi-tractor trailer crash along I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian and semi-tractor trailer along Interstate 15.

It happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. along I-15 northbound between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue.

The crash involved a white semi-tractor trailer, NSP stated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Nevada State Police at *NHP or 702-486-4100 extension 6.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Nevada State Police said that all northbound travel lanes at Russell Road to Tropicana Avenue along I-15 are closed, due to the investigation. Traffic will be diverted onto Russell Road off-ramp to Collector Dist. travel lanes. Drivers should avoid the area as closures will be in place until at least 10 p.m.

The crash hours after another deadly crash in the northwest valley near 215 west of Jones Boulevard.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.