Pedestrian dead following crash with vehicle on Route 24 in East Peoria

A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning caused the death of one person along Illinois Route 24 in Tazewell County near the Illinois Central College campus.

Illinois State Police said that at 5:05 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 24 at Grosenbach Road just east of ICC. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian dead in the roadway.

An investigation began into the cause of the incident, which forced the closure of westbound Route 24 for several hours before being reopened. The vehicle had major damage and was towed from the scene.

ISP is still in the early stages of its investigation, with an autopsy being conducted by the Tazewell County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

