Pedestrian dead after car crash on Easter Sunday, Marco Island police says

A 75-year-old Cold Springs, Kentucky, man is dead after Marco Island police say a vehicle struck him.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Easter Sunday in the 400 Block of North Barfield Drive, police said.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on North Barfield Drive when the collision happened.

Authorities said the pedestrian was treated on scene by Marco Island Fire Rescue and taken to Physician’s Regional — Collier Boulevard by Collier EMS, where he died.

He's one of at least nine people who have died in Collier County crashes this year.

