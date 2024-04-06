Pedestrian crossing Interstate 5 hit, killed by car near Seattle’s University District

An Edmonds man was killed as he was crossing southbound Interstate 5 late Friday night.

Just before midnight, the man was crossing I-5 from the right shoulder when he was hit by a Dodge van.

He died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the van were not hurt.

All southbound lanes were closed for two hours and 14 minutes, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The reason the man was crossing the freeway is not known.