Pedestrian critically hurt in Benton County. The vehicle that hit him did not stop

A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop in rural Benton County Friday night.

Santo O. Campuzano, 26, of Prosser, Wash., was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland..

A Washington State Patrol report said he was walking in the northbound lane of Highway 221 south of Prosser and about six miles north of Paterson when he was hit by a vehicle about 10:15 p.m.

The vehicle was being driven north just south of the Horrigan Road intersection when Capuzano was hit, according to the WSP.

In a second crash Friday, a Tri-Cities man is accused of second degree negligent driving.

Clayton Gierke, 28, of Kennewick, was driving east on Highway 12 approaching Walla Walla, when he attempted to pass a Toyota Corolla at about 7:20 p.m., according to WSP.

Gierke lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup and hit the Toyota, according to the WSP.

Sylvie Dale, 53, and her passenger in the Toyota, James Nicholson, 62, both of Beaverton, Ore., were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.

Gierke was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, according to the WSP.