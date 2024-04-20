Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run, APD reports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is looking into a crash that happened in the southeast part of the city on Friday.

APD said officers were called to the intersection of Central Ave and Yale Blvd SE around 5:27 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash.

Story continues below

After an investigation, authorities concluded a man was crossing the street in, or near, the crosswalk when a red 2015 Mercedes CLA went east through the intersection and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle fled east on Central.

The Mercedes has a lemon-yellow New Mexico plate on the back with possible front-end damage to the bumper and hood.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.