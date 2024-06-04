Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in south Kansas City

A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in south Kansas City.

The pedestrian was in the middle of the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 49 to Blue Ridge Boulevard around 5:37 a.m. Tuesday when they were hit by a Dodge Challenger, according to Sgt. Philip DiMartino, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police did not disclose the identity of the pedestrian.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, DiMartino said. The investigation is ongoing.