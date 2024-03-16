Pedestrian from Colusa killed on I-5 in Willows

Mar. 15—A 69-year-old Colusa man was killed on Interstate 5 in Willows when he was reportedly struck by a car in the northbound lanes on a cloudy and rainy evening last weekend.

The California Highway Patrol Willows Office said David Meyer was laying on the freeway in the right lane for unknown reasons on March 10.

With his lower body lying in the lane of traffic, CHP officials said Meyer was struck by a vehicle, which ran over his hips and lower legs.

The CHP reported that the vehicle which struck Meyer did not stop, but continued to travel northbound on the freeway. Its make, model and year are unknown, as is the identity of the driver.

Meyer was transported to Glenn Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The incident is under investigation by the CHP and anyone with information is asked to contact the Willows Office at 530-361-0900.