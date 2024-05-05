Pedestrian, 70, killed in Pasco hit-and-run on State Road 54

A Zephyrhills man was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle who then fled the scene, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The 70-year-old man was crossing State Road 54 west of Allen Road when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle at about 12:20 a.m., according to the release.

The driver initially stopped, troopers said, then drove away.

A witness described the vehicle as a silver Nissan sports sedan, officials said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.