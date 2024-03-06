Pecos man to serve life in prison for 2021 murder and tampering with a corpse

Mar. 5—Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 39-year-old Pecos man was sentenced late Tuesday to life in prison by a Midland County jury.

According to a news release, Sergio Antonio Cerna was charged in case number CR57354 with Murder and Tampering with a Human Corpse. After hearing evidence in the case beginning last week, the jury found Cerna guilty of both charges on Monday afternoon after approximately four hours deliberating. After hearing additional evidence during the punishment phase of the trial on Tuesday, the jury returned verdicts of life in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine on both of the charges.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on November 2, 2021, the body of Saffire Armenta was found on fire in a Midland field by good Samaritans who stopped to put the fire out. Once the citizens realized it was a human body, they called 911. Experts from the North Texas Center for Human Identification and Dr. Tasha Zemrus from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office testified about determining that the body was Saffire Armenta's, but that the effects of burning the body made it impossible to determine the cause and manner of her death. Evidence showed, however, that Saffire had previously called Ector County 911 to request assistance removing Cerna from her RV, and that the former couple had then exchanged text messages about a pound of methamphetamine belonging to Cerna. Cerna also sent a series of text messages to Armenta threatening to find her and burn her. The defendant, who had prior felony convictions, received the maximum possible sentences on both charges, and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years in prison. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Borden and Paola Lujan. Cerna was represented by Midland attorneys Paul Williams and Andrew Van Der Hoeven. The trial was held in the 385th District Court and presided over by Judge Leah G. Robertson.

For more information contact Assistant District Attorney Tim Flathers at 688-4427.