Work on Pearl Street in Burlington begins. Here's what to know about closures, detours

Pavement milling operations will close stretches of Pearl Street for most of the week, beginning Monday, May 20. Plan for detours and extra travel time.

On Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, hired constructors ECI will be milling from South Prospect Street to Willard Street. All westbound traffic will be detoured to College Street. New sidewalks and curbs also will be laid at the North Williams Street and Pearl Street crosswalks. Additionally, a new rapid flashing beacon will be added at the crosswalk for better pedestrian visibility.

On Wednesday, May 22, and Thursday, May 23, the construction will move west, milling from Willard Street to South Winooski Avenue, causing the same westbound closure and detour to College Street.

Work will generally take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., depending on the weather. There will be traffic control and detour signs in place during this time. Street parking will be unavailable on these stretches, but access to residences and business generally will be maintained.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Burlington Department of Public Works at dpw-pinecustomerservice@burlingtonvt.gov or 802-863-9094.

Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Pearl Street in Burlington VT closed for roadwork, expect detours