Pearl River flooding: High water forecast downgraded in the Jackson area

The storm system that pushed through Mississippi earlier this week brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and caused at least two deaths. It also had officials predicting it would bring the Pearl River well out of its banks and cause minor flooding in city of Jackson.

However, current predictions are the river has already crested well below the expected 31.5 feet on the Jackson gauge and will begin dropping on Monday.

"We continue to hold our discharge at 24,000 (cubic feet per second)," said John Sigman, general manager of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. "We'll maintain the 24,000 for three or four days."

Sigman said the projection of how much water would come down the Pearl River into the Reservoir was higher than what actually came down. So, according to the National Weather Service's latest chart, the river has peaked at 28.5 feet; just 6 inches above flood stage which should cause little, if any, impact.

According to the National Weather Service, the Pearl River at Jackson should hold at 28.5 feet on the Jackson gauge for the next few days.

Sigman said the lake is at 298 feet above mean sea level, which is 6 inches above normal. If the weather forecast holds, he expects the lake will return to its normal level in a week or so.

"Fortunately, we're not expecting any more rain for a week or more, but there's uncertainty in any weather forecast," Sigman said.

Once inflow allows, Sigman said the discharge will be reduced slowly, dropping no more than 3 feet per day and hopefully closer to 2 feet per day in an effort to reduce bank-sloughing on the lower Pearl River.

"That's our normal procedure," Sigman said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Pearl River flood crest forecast near jackson ms downgraded