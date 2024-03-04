Pearl police high-speed chase ends in Jackson crash, man wrecks motorcycle

A Pearl police car is shown in this file photo.

Pearl police arrested a male motorcyclist after he reportedly led an officer on a chase into Jackson on Monday afternoon.

According to a City of Pearl press release, an officer noticed a motorcycle with no tag traveling at a high rate of speed near U.S. 80 and Bass Pro Drive. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police said 30-year-old Justin Jerome Gatlin of Jackson refused to pull over and got onto I-55 heading north toward Jackson.

Gatlin then took the High Street Exit, where he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. He sustained minor injuries.

According to the news release, officers found a gun on Gatlin when he was taken into custody.

Gatlin faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, reckless driving, no tag and no insurance.

